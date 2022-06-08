Zero Sum: How Walmart Transportation is Working to Reduce Emissions Now and in the Future

As the world’s largest retailer, with a world-class transportation network, we have the ability to make a meaningful difference when it comes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. That’s why in 2020, we set the goal to achieve zero emissions across Walmart's global operations by 2040.

This includes our last mile delivery fleet, an area that is uniquely positioned for innovative solutions. You’ve seen us be among the first to use 100% electric self-driving cars and class 3 trucks, electric delivery vans and even drones. But there’s another fleet we’re committed to transforming, one that will have an even bigger impact on achieving our zero emissions goal: our Class 8 transportation fleet.

We know transforming our transportation fleet is not as simple as flipping a switch, but that doesn’t mean we’re sitting idle. Today I’m excited to share more about our zero-emissions transportation strategy and announce a series of collaborations and pilots. Many of these initiatives are first-of-their kind for Walmart and will be pivotal in moving us towards a zero emissions future, while being instructive to the entire transportation industry.



A Meaningful Approach

Walmart operates one of the largest and safest fleets in the U.S., with 12,000 drivers, 10,000 tractors and 80,000 trailers driving 1.1 billion miles every year. With a fleet of this scale, it made up approximately 24% of our Scope 1 emissions in 2020.

To make a meaningful impact, we’re taking a meaningful approach by evaluating various attributes of three different fuel types – renewable natural gas, hydrogen and electric. We’re piloting solutions not only for our over-the-road (OTR) trucks but for refrigerated trailers (also known as reefers) and yard trucks (which move trailers around in the lots), too. Here is how we are layering solutions to determine the best recipe for building a Walmart that is regenerative in action.



Natural Gas

As we transition away from diesel and move towards a lower emissions fleet, we plan to deploy and evaluate vehicles powered by compressed natural gas (CNG). Natural gas engines have a comparable range to diesel engines of around 700 miles – which makes them a great potential fit for our sleeper cabs – and can produce tangible emissions benefits that compound whenever powered by renewable natural gas (RNG) or RNG-linked fuel.