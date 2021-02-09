A Valentine Meal with Food Safety and Sustainability at Its Heart

Start with a salad, right? Or, if you’re feeling especially European, end with it. Either way, salad is the low-pressure, high-fiber complement to your romantic meal. And the foundation of any good salad is … the green stuff. Leafy greens. Lettuce. You don’t want complications. You want to buy, clean, plate and serve. No muss, fuss or worries.

But still. You’ve heard about the previous concerns linked to spinach and the Romaine recalls. Just where has this lettuce been, anyway? Well, thanks to something called “blockchain” technology, Walmart can track those leafy greens from your bowl all the way back to the farm.

What’s blockchain? It’s a shared, unalterable, digital ledger for recording the history of transactions along the supply chain. Romantic, right?

OK, let’s use a more apt analogy. Blockchain is like storing information in a glass locket. Once it’s in there, it’s locked up safe. Now information about where the lettuce was grown, washed, stored and shipped is available for all to see. Before our glass locket, the process of tracing the origin of produce was a complicated journey across multiple touchpoints along the supply chain, often tracked separately (and with great effort) manually. With blockchain, research that took days can now take seconds.

The benefit to better traceability is better transparency. Because you know that we know where your lettuce comes from, you have a little piece of mind and one yummy starter to enjoy.

Croutons optional.

High “Steaks” Romance