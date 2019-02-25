Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard Launch Hello Bello™, Exclusively at Walmart

“As a mom of two, I know how beautifully messy parenthood can be, and that’s why we created Hello Bello - a line of premium, super-effective baby care products to take care of your kids from head-to-butt-to-toe,” said co-founder Kristen Bell. “Our products are fresh and fun. More importantly, we use plant-based ingredients and organic botanicals that are better for our kids and better for our world.”

Hello Bello will launch with 10 products across multiple SKUs, ranging in price from $1.88 to $23.94, with the majority under $8. Parents can expect products formulated with safe and effective ingredients, including organic botanicals when possible; delivering greater comfort and performance including Diapers, Wipes, Shampoo & Body Wash, Bubble Bath, Baby Lotion, Diaper Rash Cream, Hand Sanitizer, Mineral Sunscreen, Bug Spray and Laundry Detergent.