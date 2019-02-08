Elevated Style Without the Elevated Price – Walmart.com Introduces MoDRN, New and Exclusive Brand for the Modern Home

Created for customers who embrace a modern aesthetic, MoDRN boasts three collections that are incredibly stylish – Retro Glam, Refined Industrial and Scandinavian Minimal. Featuring nearly 650 items across every room in the house, MoDRN provides the elevated look and feel that you would typically find at a specialty store, without the elevated price tag. The line incorporates high-end materials – think velvet and performance leather upholstery fabrics, Carrara marble table tops, native and exotic veneers, hand-brushed metal and brass accents, and solid wood features in white oak and walnut. Prices range from $700 – $899 for sofas, $599 – $649 for beds, $20 – $60 for barware, and $199 – $699 for indoor and outdoor dining tables and chairs.

Since last year, we’ve added hundreds of thousands of items to Walmart.com Home. And, now we’re introducing MoDRN, which will become a core part of our home offering, with new furniture and décor launching seasonally. We also have other exclusive collections in the works that I can’t wait to reveal in the coming months.

I’m proud of the shopping experience we’ve developed. Customers are telling us how easy we’ve made it to discover the latest home products and trends. Now, they can shop for everything they need for their modern homes too. Here are a few of my favorite curated looks from the new MoDRN collection. These styles and many more are available on Walmart.com, Jet.com and Hayneedle.com starting today.