Sofía Vergara Launches Exclusive Denim Line on Walmart.com; Size-Inclusive Collection Encourages Women to “Work What They’ve Got”

February 4, 2019

By Denise Incandela, Head of Fashion, Walmart U.S. eCommerce

She’s known for her infectious humor and fearless style. And, starting today, Sofía Vergara is bringing her trademark self-confidence to Walmart.com customers with the launch of her new denim brand, Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara.

Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara is launching exclusively on Walmart.com with an initial collection that features nearly 100 items, ranging from jeans and denim jackets to fashion tops and graphic tees. We, along with Sofía, wanted to design a line that makes women feel and look great, inspiring them to “work what they’ve got.” The jeans, which are the heart of the line, include a wide variety of fits – from skinny and straight-leg styles to joggers and flares – so that every woman can feel as confident as Sofía. The denim styles are designed and named after Sofía and the women in her family, featuring details like raw edges and studs.