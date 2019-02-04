Sofía Vergara Launches Exclusive Denim Line on Walmart.com; Size-Inclusive Collection Encourages Women to “Work What They’ve Got”

Press Center
February 4, 2019
By Denise Incandela, Head of Fashion, Walmart U.S. eCommerce
She’s known for her infectious humor and fearless style. And, starting today, Sofía Vergara is bringing her trademark self-confidence to Walmart.com customers with the launch of her new denim brand, Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara.
Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara is launching exclusively on Walmart.com with an initial collection that features nearly 100 items, ranging from jeans and denim jackets to fashion tops and graphic tees. We, along with Sofía, wanted to design a line that makes women feel and look great, inspiring them to “work what they’ve got.” The jeans, which are the heart of the line, include a wide variety of fits – from skinny and straight-leg styles to joggers and flares – so that every woman can feel as confident as Sofía. The denim styles are designed and named after Sofía and the women in her family, featuring details like raw edges and studs.
Here’s what Sofía had to say about the line:
Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara will unveil new products seasonally. It will offer sizes ranging from 0-20 in jeans, skirts and shorts, and extra-small to triple extra-large in tops, with all launch items priced at $40 or under.
Last year, we introduced our new fashion destination on Walmart.com, and I’m very excited to continue to build on that experience. Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara joins our growing lineup of brands, which includes nearly 150 premium brands through our Premium Shop with Lord & Taylor as well as exclusive lines such as EV1 with Ellen DeGeneres.