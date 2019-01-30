Click, Shop, Love: Walmart and Myntra Deliver Quality for Indian and South Asian Customers Living Abroad

Buying clothes online is a totally different experience than shopping in a store. A customer can’t feel the fabric or try the item on to see how it fits. Ordering clothes from overseas can be even less predictable, as sizing differs from country to country. Shipping can sometimes be pricey, and if the item doesn’t work out, it can be a lengthy process to return.

How, then, does a South Asian customer find a new kurta if she is living in, say, Canada? Maybe if she resides in a large city with a thriving South Asian community, she will be able to find something, but even so, options are limited.