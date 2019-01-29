Walmart Scores Big for Fans; Partners with Fanatics to Launch Specialty Shop Offering Sports Merchandise on Walmart.com

By Eric O’Toole, General Manager, Sports and Fitness, Walmart U.S. eCommerce

Many eyes across the country were glued to their television sets to watch the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots clinch their respective NFL Conference Championships. It’s been an incredible football season, with many great storylines and individual player performances.

Just in time for the Big Game, I’m excited to announce a new, long-term partnership with Fanatics – the powerhouse sports fan brand that makes your favorite team and player merchandise, and operates popular sites such as NFLShop.com, NBAStore.com and MLBShop.com – to launch a new specialty shop offering licensed fan gear on Walmart.com.

Starting today, the Fan Shop by Fanatics will offer hundreds of thousands of items from professional sports leagues, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NASCAR and MLS, and top brands, including Nike, New Era, Majestic and Fanatics. Products include officially licensed apparel, jerseys, hats, collectibles, tailgating items and novelty products. Fanatics also holds exclusive licensing rights to produce and distribute merchandise for major professional sports leagues and events, which will enable us to quickly give customers access to the latest and greatest items for sports’ biggest moments, including official fan gear for this weekend’s Super Bowl and the recent NFL Conference Championships.