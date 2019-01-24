This Innovative Competition Helps Walmart Chile Hire Top Talent

January 24, 2019

By Jane Incao

Four Chilean college students kicked off 2019 in a big way: by visiting the Jet.com headquarters in Hoboken, New Jersey. They presented their idea for a new, inclusive feature in the Walmart app.

The presentation was part of the winning prize for this year’s Innova Challenge, a student competition in its fourth version focused on bringing new talent, creativity and ideas to Walmart Chile. Four of the five students from this year’s winning team were able to present.

“The Innova Challenge allows us to precisely identify talent, but also make our selection process a unique experience for candidates,” said Matias Rodriguez, Recruitment Project Manager for Walmart Chile. “Cultural fit is very important to us; it’s not enough to participate and bring new insights, we’re also looking for the ability to communicate and influence within these small groups.”