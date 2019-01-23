How One Associate Used His Passion for Gaming to Create the Latest Walmart Training App

E: How did you come up with the game?

D: As much as I would like to take credit for that one, it was actually leadership who came up with the idea of creating a training game and tasked the Academies team with figuring out how to make it happen. When I heard the idea, I lobbied to take ownership of it. I ran with it after that, with help from a game developer.

E: Had you ever been involved in the creation of a video game before?

D: No, but I used to be an avid gamer, so my passion for video gaming definitely helped me with this project. I was able to take what I like and don’t like as a video game consumer and use that to inform the design of the game. When I came to work at Walmart, I never expected the opportunity to design video games. You never know what interesting project is going to come your way – it’s one of the things I love most about my job.

E: What about the name “Spark City”? Where did that come from?

D: We have two store associates to thank for that one! The game was named through an associate competition. Associates submitted names and then all associates across the country were able to vote on the four finalists. The coolest part? The winners - Cynthia Molesky of Foothill Ranch, California, and Luis Amador of El Paso, Texas, each of whom submitted the name Spark City separately – are featured as avatars in the game.

E: The lead character in the game is a department manager for dry goods. What made you decide to focus on that position?

D: Department managers are the largest group of supervisors within the company – the average store has 15 to 20. We felt they were a crucial but underrepresented group of associates when it came to content.

E: You recently released a new level of Spark City. How does it differ from Level 1?

D: The game’s second level focuses on the lawn and garden department. We took everything you do in dry grocery and added a team of associates to manage. Additional responsibilities include watering the plants and assigning tasks to different associates. There’s a focus on training and mentoring, too. If the user takes the time to train and mentor associates within the game, that will pay off when assigning them to complete tasks.