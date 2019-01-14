High-Tech Consolidation Center Set to Open in July, Adding Efficiency to Walmart’s Supply Chain

Editor’s note, Feb. 27, 2020: Our automated consolidation center opened July 2019 in Colton, California. By October 2019, the center had already hired more than 400 associates. It now supports all 42 of Walmart’s regional distribution centers. The center will hire 200 additional associates by 2021 at a starting rate of more than $17 per hour.

Jan. 14, 2019

By Matt Smith, Walmart Corporate Affairs

This July, a Walmart supply chain first is coming to Colton, California. A newly built, 340,000-square-foot high-tech consolidation center will be the first in Walmart’s supply chain to receive, sort and ship freight. This automated technology will enable three times more volume to flow throughout the center and helps Walmart deliver the right product to the right store, so customers can find the products they need.

This massive Walmart-owned center, which will open in July with 150 full-time associates, can move three times as many cases. It will grow to employ more than 600 associates by 2021. With the combined might of people and world-class logistic technology, this facility will be the most efficient consolidation center in Walmart’s supply chain.

Walmart continues to expand its portfolio of high-tech distribution centers. In October, Walmart announced that it had broken ground on a tech-enabled perishable grocery distribution center in Shafter, California.

So, what exactly is a consolidation center? Let’s take a look at what this announcement means for Walmart’s supply chain, stores and customers.

Explaining Consolidation Centers

Consolidation centers have a specialized role in moving products quickly on their journey to the customer. These centers receive less than a truckload (known in the industry as LTL) of general merchandise items like toys and kitchen appliances from suppliers, consolidate quantities of this freight in a full truckload (TL) and ship it to regional distribution centers. This allows Walmart’s 42 regional centers to focus on the next step – distributing products to stores.