Greg Foran at the 2015 U.S. Manufacturing Summit: U.S. Manufacturing Drives Growth

Remarks as prepared

Good morning! Welcome everyone! What a great crowd--thank you for coming. Thanks to Doug and Michelle for getting us off to a great start.

We’ve got a terrific day planned for you! I am really excited about our U.S. manufacturing initiative.

One of the things I love most about Walmart is our ability to make a difference every day in our customers’ lives by

having the right items at the right price.

But we’re also making an impact in our communities….

Whether that’s by providing better opportunities to our associates, hiring more veterans, or by creating jobs through our US Manufacturing commitment.

So we are pushing hard toward our $250 billion goal to source more products made, assembled, or grown here.

And we look forward to working with you to get there!

Even our associate vests – like this one I am wearing today—are now made in America.

I’ve been to over 30 states since I moved here last year. It’s been a privilege to see the beauty of this country and to meet the hard-working Americans who make this a great nation.

And I’ve seen first-hand the value of manufacturing products here. Not only does it create jobs…but in many cases it is more efficient.

Manufacturing goods closest to the point of sale allows for quicker turn-around time from factory to shelf. This is good for business, good for our customers AND good for our stores.

Our customers tell us that they love to buy products that support American jobs. They can feel good about that! Their dollars are making a difference. They are helping to build communities and build families.

But it’s going to take a lot of work. We’re ready. We want to work with you to win over the next generation of Walmart shoppers.

I think our customers are going to be excited about the items we bought yesterday at Open Call. What a great day! I know many of you were there. I enjoyed going to some of your meetings.

Let me just share a few items that I saw and liked…

Instant Marinater from Jaccard Corporation

I sat in on a meeting with Eric Wangler and Mark Meyer from Jaccard Corporation. This item marinates food for the grill in 5 minutes and the pump allows you to vacuum seal the container so the marinade goes directly into the pores of the meat. You can store it in the fridge, it is dishwasher safe and made in Erie, PA

Dog Not Gone Safety Dog Vests

I met Julie Swain and her husband Bill yesterday in the front lobby of our Home Office. Julie started making these out of her house. The bright colors help keep dogs visible in hunting season, the vests repel ticks and they are made in Maine.

Kettle Pizza

I enjoyed meeting owners Al Contarino and George Peters yesterday. This metal insert allows you to turn your charcoal grill into a pizza oven! They are made in Massachusetts.

I loved the innovation I saw and the enthusiasm from the buyers. You were all excited! Our goal is for our customers to share the same excitement!

We want to create growth, don’t we? Growth in our businesses and growth in communities and growth in economies.

When customers buy products supporting American jobs that is good for GDP. When jobs are created in communities—that is good for GDP. When government spends money to encourage growth and incentivize companies like yours to manufacture products at home—that is good for GDP.

And growth in our GDP lifts us all. That growth comes supplier by supplier and item by item.

Today you are going to hear about items we’re sourcing here—everything from sweaters to sheets to candy.

This Christmas we’ll have some wrapping paper made in America in many of our stores. And at Easter we’ll carry some Easter baskets made here in Arkansas.

Behind every one of these items is a story—a story of lives changed, jobs created, and customers delighted. Let me share one with you.

In just two weeks, our customers will be able to buy this seafood (from the Fish People) on our shelves. What is unique about this item?

It was caught here in American waters by American fishermen. But it was also processed here by American workers.

You may not know that 90% of seafood caught in the U.S. is exported overseas for processing. Even though we have abundant fish here in the U.S., we import a lot of the fish we eat.

How many times have you gone shopping for fish but decided against it because you were unsure of where it came from?

Worry no more!

Every package will feature a photo of the fisherman who caught the fish right here in America—providing our customers with complete transparency as to the source of their fish…

Here is Captain Scott Kastengren. He has been fishing tuna off the coast of Oregon for over 10 years.