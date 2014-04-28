 
 
U.S. Overview: Can U.S. Economy Pull the Global Growth Train?

By Bill Simon, President & CEO, Walmart U.S.

April 28, 2014

Milken Institute Global Conference


Bill Simon, President and CEO of Walmart U.S. discusses his optimism about the U.S. Economy and Walmart’s U.S. manufacturing initiative with Eric Spiegel, President  and CEO, Siemens USA; Sarah Quinlan from SVP, Market Insights MasterCard Advisors; Jim Moffatt, Chairman and CEO, Deloitte Consulting; and Maria Contreras-Sweet, Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration at the Milken Institute Global Conference on April 28, 2014.
 

The panel was moderated by the Milken Institute’s Ross DeVol.

