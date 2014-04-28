U.S. Overview: Can U.S. Economy Pull the Global Growth Train?

Milken Institute Global Conference



Bill Simon, President and CEO of Walmart U.S. discusses his optimism about the U.S. Economy and Walmart’s U.S. manufacturing initiative with Eric Spiegel, President and CEO, Siemens USA; Sarah Quinlan from SVP, Market Insights MasterCard Advisors; Jim Moffatt, Chairman and CEO, Deloitte Consulting; and Maria Contreras-Sweet, Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration at the Milken Institute Global Conference on April 28, 2014.

The panel was moderated by the Milken Institute’s Ross DeVol.

