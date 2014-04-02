Making Change Happen

Powered by generative AI. Results may not fully be accurate. Use is governed by the Generative AI Guidelines and other applicable Walmart policies.
By Rosalind Brewer, President & CEO, Sam's Club
April 02, 2014
2014 Catalyst Awards Conference
Roz Brewer shares her views on hiring strong leaders during a keynote conversation at the 2014 Catalyst Awards Conference. This video is one of nine clips from the event, where Brewer discussed her own career journey as well as diversity, work/life balance and more.
Moderator: Deborah Gillis, President and CEO, Catalyst
