Making Change Happen

2014 Catalyst Awards Conference


By Rosalind Brewer, President & CEO, Sam's Club

April 02, 2014

Roz Brewer shares her views on hiring strong leaders during a keynote conversation at the 2014 Catalyst Awards Conference. This video is one of nine clips from the event, where Brewer discussed her own career journey as well as diversity, work/life balance and more.

Moderator: Deborah Gillis, President and CEO, Catalyst

