Disruptive Innovation Ahead!

Powered by generative AI. Results may not fully be accurate. Use is governed by the Generative AI Guidelines and other applicable Walmart policies.
By Doug McMillon, President & CEO, Walmart
January 28, 2014
World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2014
What technology-driven innovations will disrupt the global marketplace in the year ahead? Hear from Doug McMillon in a panel discussion on how Walmart is embracing disruptive technology to keep pace with the expectations of consumers.
Panel Participants:
Doug McMillon - Incoming President and CEO of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Paul E. Jacobs - Chairman and CEO of Qualcomm
Peer M. Schatz - CEO of QIAGEN
Maurice Levy - Chairman and CEO, Publicis Groupe, France and Chair of the Governors Meeting for Media, Entertainment & Information 2014
Moderator: Stephanie Ruhle - Anchor and Managing Editor, Bloomberg
We received a GPC signal or a request to opt-out of selling/sharing your personal information (including for targeted advertising); this notification is to indicate that your opt-out request is being honored. You can find out more about your consumer privacy rights in our Privacy Notice.