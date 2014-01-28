Disruptive Innovation Ahead!

World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2014

What technology-driven innovations will disrupt the global marketplace in the year ahead? Hear from Doug McMillon in a panel discussion on how Walmart is embracing disruptive technology to keep pace with the expectations of consumers.



Panel Participants:

Doug McMillon - Incoming President and CEO of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

Paul E. Jacobs - Chairman and CEO of Qualcomm

Peer M. Schatz - CEO of QIAGEN

Maurice Levy - Chairman and CEO, Publicis Groupe, France and Chair of the Governors Meeting for Media, Entertainment & Information 2014

Moderator: Stephanie Ruhle - Anchor and Managing Editor, Bloomberg

