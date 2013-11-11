Honoring and Celebrating America’s Veterans

Annual Walmart Celebration of Veterans, Bentonville, Ark.

Thank you all for being here on this very special day.

Today, we honor and celebrate the service of our nation’s veterans. We owe these brave men and women our security, our liberty, and our very way of life. We are humbled by their courage, by their sacrifice, and by their willingness to give their lives … so that others can be free.

All Americans benefit from their service. And all American companies do too. We couldn’t be here – serving customers and growing around the globe – without the sacrifices made by our veterans.

So let me start by saying a heartfelt “thank you” to all who served. And I want to ask all the veterans with us today to stand once again and be recognized.

At Walmart, we honor our troops, our veterans, their families, and their values – and we are determined to go far beyond words and promises.

In January, Bill Simon announced our commitment to hire any honorably discharged veteran within his or her first 12 months off active duty. We are working hard to make sure every veteran who is leaving the service – and wants a job with us – will have one.

In my years at Walmart, I’ve never seen a response to something be so quick and so positive. What’s struck me is that no matter where I am, people come up to me and want to talk about this commitment.

And this is not about us. Whether I’m in our stores, or with leaders in Washington, D.C., or even in other countries…it’s clear that people understand the sacrifice our veterans have made. They’re excited to see them being honored and taken care of…just as our veterans took care of us.

But I want to be very clear about this: supporting veterans is not something we just discovered this year. It’s a part of who we are. Our hiring commitment is just the most recent step on our journey.

I want to share a few photos that help tell the story.

The first is this: