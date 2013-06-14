 
 
Together We Can: Driving a Future of Shared Responsibility and Shared Benefit

By Bill Simon, President & CEO, Walmart U.S.

June 14, 2013

Bill Simon, President and CEO of Walmart U.S., discusses driving a future of shared responsibility and shared benefit with  Jessica Jackley, Venture Partner,  The Collaborative Fund; and  Houston Mayor Annise D. Parker at  CGI America on June 14, 2013. The panel was moderated by  Ali Velshi, host of  Al Jazeera America.

