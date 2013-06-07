Bringing Our Purpose to Life

Remarks as Prepared for Doug McMillon

All over the world, we have a strong team. Thank you!

Your focus is delivering results. Last year, you grew sales by 7.4% to more than $135 billion. You increased profitability by 8.3% to $6.7 billion. In other words, in Walmart International alone, you added $9.3 billion in sales and $512 million in operating income in one year! And over the last four years in International, we have added $37.6 billion in sales and over $1.8 billion in operating income.

Walmart International is known for driving top-line growth ...but we also know how important it is to improve returns. We do that by making good capital investment decisions and through productivity improvements that lower expenses.

Now, we didn't get off to a good start in the first quarter, so we need to stay focused on expenses as we drive sales for the balance of the year. Remember, it's the productivity loop that enables us to deliver value for customers AND contribute to good returns for our shareholders.

So, how will we do it? We will do it - by owning our purpose - and by bringing it to life every day. Let me share a number with you. When you add up our customer transactions globally in all 27 countries, together we served customers more than 12 billion times over the past year. Think about it.