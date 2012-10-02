Corporate Social Responsibility: The CEO Perspective

Powered by generative AI. Results may not fully be accurate. Use is governed by the Generative AI Guidelines and other applicable Walmart policies.
By Mike Duke
October 02, 2012
Enactus World Cup 2012
Walmart President and CEO Mike Duke participated in an executive panel at the 2012 Enactus World Cup in Washington, D.C. The discussion was moderated by John Veihmeyer, CEO and chairman of the Americas region for KPMG, and included J.P. Bilbrey, president and CEO of The Hershey Company, and Louisa Wong, founder and executive chairman of Bó Lè Associates.
