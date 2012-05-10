Africa in the World Economy -- From Tigers to Lions

Powered by generative AI. Results may not fully be accurate. Use is governed by the Generative AI Guidelines and other applicable Walmart policies.
By Doug McMillon, President & CEO, Walmart
May 10, 2012
World Economic Forum Africa
In eight of the past 10 years, Africa’s “lion” economies have grown faster than East Asia’s tigers. What are the priorities for the continent to emerge as a new global growth pole?
Opening Remarks by
Chaired by
We received a GPC signal or a request to opt-out of selling/sharing your personal information (including for targeted advertising); this notification is to indicate that your opt-out request is being honored. You can find out more about your consumer privacy rights in our Privacy Notice.