Why Sustainability is Right for Our Business

By Mike Duke
Sustainability Milestone Meeting
Remarks as Prepared for Delivery
“Good morning, everyone.
“Thank you for being here today. These Milestone meetings have become a tradition for us. They are our mile-markers …opportunities for us to take a look at where we are on our sustainability journey.
“We’ll kick things off with a message from our Chairman of the Board, Rob Walton, who really got us started on this path, along with Lee Scott. Rob saw the opportunity for Walmart to play a larger role in the world and has supported our sustainability work every step of the way. Take a look…
(Following video)
“As Rob said, this really has been fueled by the passion and enthusiasm of our associates.
“In fact, many of you may have come to work for Walmart because of our sustainability efforts. I know you believe in making a difference in the world, and you want your workplace to make a difference, too.
“Whether you’ve been here 10 years or one month, it’s worth recalling how it all began.
“Lee Scott put us on this path immediately after Hurricane Katrina.
“To ensure that sustainability would be a permanent part of our company, I made it one of the four pillars of the Next Generation Walmart when I became CEO.
“We’ve done all of this because it is the right thing to do for the generations that will follow us. But sustainability is also the right thing to do for our business.
“Every time we cut back on packaging or fuel or electricity, we save money. Every penny we save adds up for our customers, our shareholders and our future.
“This really is the EDLC model.
“Now, while we’ve not been on stage making a lot of announcements, we have been quietly …and methodically …embedding sustainability in the business.
“We’ve been inventing a model for how business can address big issues in a systemic way.“We’ve been innovating, testing and partnering – with NGOs, governments, academia and even our critics.
“We’ve been piloting wind, hydro and fuel cells. We’ve covered rooftops with solar and parking lots with LED lighting.
“We’ve been redesigning and rethinking everything – from freezers to toys.
“Here’s just one great example:
“For the latest on our overall progress, take a look at our new Global Responsibility Report, which came out on Monday. It covers 122 pages.
“It’s great reading…it might take you a few weeks….but it’s great reading!
“Just a few highlights:
“Now, change on this kind of scale does not happen overnight. It’s hard work. If it were easy, everyone would be doing it.
“What we’ve discovered is that at times, our scale works against us. We’ve not always moved as fast as we had planned.
“When you set big goals, you will run into roadblocks…everything from technological and legal issues to policy complications.
“But we’ve also found that when we really challenge ourselves, we break new ground and deliver better results.
“Lately, some people have come to me and said that they aren’t hearing enough about sustainability from us…and that maybe …it isn’t as important to us as it used to be.
“I want you to know that we have never wavered. I have never wavered.
“The economy is challenging, and everyone is focused on sales…but sustainability must be part of everything we do at Walmart …because it makes us a stronger, better business.
“Today, I want to ask you to keep up the hard work. Drive sustainability even deeper into the business and, as Rob said, make it a part of the productivity loop.
“I know your plates are full. I know sustainability can feel like one more “have to do.”
“But frankly, it is your job and it is my expectation that you will do your job.
“The world is watching us. And the world is expecting a lot of us.
“We don’t want to sit back. We want to lead. That’s the Walmart way of working.
“Some of you have asked…isn’t this risky? Why …why do we do this at all? Let me give you some answers.
“I’m so proud of the progress we have made together to improve lives and our planet. This is what leadership looks like in the 21 st Century. We envisioned it, and now each of you is making it happen.
“Thank you.”