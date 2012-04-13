Helping to Lift Up Women in the Americas

Today, we sell her “platanitas” in our stores in Guatemala and she is preparing to export to the U.S.

We’re able to carry a product that is relevant to our customers, and Leticia has been able to grow her business by 80 percent. She employs 14 people. 9 are women.

She feels...in her words... “free to plan my future and my family’s future knowing that I own a business.”

Secretary Clinton... Walmart shares your commitment to empowering more women like Leticia.

Six months ago, we were pleased to stand with you at the APEC “Women in the Economy” Summit, just one day after we announced our new Global Women’s Economic Empowerment Initiative. And today, we are pleased to stand with you once again.

We believe that business has a responsibility and an opportunity to help bring about what you have called “an age of participation” — a world where women can fully contribute, and where their contributions are respected and valued.

It’s the right thing to do for women and it’s right for our business.

Walmart serves 200 million customers every week, including in 9 countries in Latin America.

Our core shoppers are women who make most of the purchasing decisions for their families. We want to understand their needs, be relevant to them and sell products that help them live better.