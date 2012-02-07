“Great For You” Icon Announcement

At Walmart, we talk to our customers all the time, especially Walmart Moms. Many of our shoppers are worried about how they will pay for everything from housing and health care to gas and groceries.

They are living a new normal. And the family dinner table is where the issues of the economy and raising a family come together every night. We see the difficult choices they have to make every day in our stores. They buy food in smaller packages, even when they know that larger sizes are a better deal. They tell us that they are using credit they don’t have to buy food because they don’t have the cash to complete their purchases. They are moving away from planning a meal and writing out a shopping list to making their grocery lists based on what’s on sale in the store.

Our customers tell us they want to feed their families healthy food. But they are confused by what they see on food labels and the conflicting advice they see in the news. They don’t have time to study and research all the options. And they can’t afford to pay more when they do find it.

So, they are asking us make the food in our stores healthier, to give them simple tools they to find food that healthy food, and to make the healthier food we sell more affordable.

The healthy food charter we announced last January was our response to those concerns. At Walmart, we don’t believe anyone should have to choose between food that is good for them and food they can afford. And we believe that as the nation’s largest grocer, we have the opportunity and the responsibility to work hard to deliver what our customers tell us they need rather than wait for others to provide solutions.