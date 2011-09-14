Women’s Empowerment: Outlining Our Pledge to Make a Difference

Remarks as Prepared for Delivery

Thank you, Mike. I’d like to ask Sarah Thorn to join me. Sarah has led this effort over the past year, and she’s done a great job. Thanks, Sarah.

Over the past few years, we’ve developed an even deeper understanding of how Walmart can help address large social issues and help people live better. We’ve set bold goals. We’ve made measurable progress. Most important, we’ve made a difference. Our NGO partners have been with us every step of the way, and I want to add my thanks today.

At Walmart, we simply do not believe that a company has to choose between being a successful business and a responsible one.

We have a model for making a difference that works. It’s a 360 degree approach that brings together the strengths of our business -- our associates, our customers, our supply chain and our communities. And we use those strengths and our size and scale to drive change and progress.

This is what makes today’s announcement so unique and exciting. When we combine the Walmart model with women’s empowerment, we have an incredible opportunity to make a difference on the big challenges facing our world.

As Mike said, we’ll lead in five key areas, with measurable goals to empower women across the supply chain by the end of 2016.

First, we’ll increase our sourcing from women-owned businesses.

Today, we’re pledging to double our sourcing from women suppliers in every single market we serve. In the United States, we’ll source $20 billion from women-owned businesses over the next five years.

We’ll also design a groundbreaking new tool to set a baseline and track sourcing from women-owned businesses internationally. This will tackle one of the biggest challenges that every company faces -- accurately measuring global spending with women suppliers.