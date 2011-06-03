They don’t want to have to choose between products they can afford and products that mean a better life, like sustainably grown local fruits and vegetables. They care about sustainability and like that we do too. They also have higher expectations for the role of business in solving problems. Only those businesses that solve problems will earn trust. “Saving people money so they can live better” earns trust.

Now even though our Next Generation Customer is different in many ways, they’re still bound together by common aspirations for themselves, their families and their communities. These shared hopes and dreams are found in the goodness of people’s hearts and in the driving spirit of their souls. They were in my father and are in my mother. They’re in you and me. They’re in each of our customers and the Next Generation Customer too.

We all share a common humanity. I am a global optimist. I believe we all want to live better in a better world.

All of this adds up to a real opportunity for Walmart. Walmart is the best‐positioned retailer on the globe. I believe that because I’ve seen it. I know whose footsteps I follow in. Think about the images and memories in your mind of Sam Walton, David Glass or Lee Scott. They’re all spending time in stores with customers and associates. Since I stood on this stage last year, I’ve flown 100,000 miles, been to seven countries and walked over 200 stores ‐‐ and a lot of those have been competitor stores. And just over the last few weeks in the U.S., I’ve been to eight different states and dozens of stores from coast to coast. I really believe this: we are right in the sweet spot of the Next Generation Customer. But to succeed, we must also be the best at how we run our business. So I see five priorities to help us do that.

Our first priority ‐‐ growth. Growth in sales, growth in the number of customers, and growth through new stores and acquisitions. I’m so pleased by the great news we received this week from South Africa. Just think about the opportunity to help people save money and live better in 13 new African countries. We are a financially strong and stable company. That financial strength also enables us to really deliver shareholder value. Through dividends and share repurchases, I’m proud that last year your company returned to shareholders a record $19.2 billion. And where is Sam’s Club? Talk about growth. Your sales are fantastic. You have real momentum!

Now there is still a lot of work to do. And it must be done with urgency. That’s why I’m working so closely with Bill and Doug and Brian and Eduardo. Comp sales growth in Walmart U.S. remains the greatest priority for me and the entire Walmart U.S. team. Bill has the right plan, and it is gaining traction. I really like what I’m hearing from customers. And I love the enthusiasm I see from managers and associates. We need to exceed the expectations of the Next Generation Customer around the world. And not starting tomorrow but today. Right now.