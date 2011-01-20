Making Food Healthier and Healthier Food More Affordable

As Mrs. Obama would tell you, her advocacy for better nutrition for America’s children began with her own role as a mom—talking to her daughters’ pediatrician about their wellness.

Today, as both a mom and as First Lady, Mrs. Obama is leading the effort to solve the challenge of childhood obesity within a generation. And through the Let’s Move campaign, she is engaging every sector of society that impacts the lives of kids to make progress. It is the exact type of engagement our nation needs.

At Walmart, our journey with nutrition began where everything does—and that is with our customers and our mission.

If you think about it, 140 million Americans walk through our doors each week.

Our mission ... is not only to help these customers save money, but to help them live better, too. To more and more of our customers, living better means the ability to walk into our stores and find foods that will help their families live healthier lives. And importantly, to find these foods at prices they can afford.

And so today Walmart is announcing a five point initiative to make the foods we sell healthier...and to make healthier food more affordable for Americans to buy.