Lifelong Learning Announcement Remarks

(Thank you)

(General Meeting Comments)

(Business Update)

It IS a competitive marketplace out there.

That means we need to ensure we have the TALENT TO COMPETE IN ANY ENVIRONMENT and ANY ECONOMY.

Providing our associates with the training and skills to remain competitive in any economy has always been one of our core strengths.

As Sam Walton said “I see... educating, training, and involving our associates as being the major advantage for Walmart.”

That belief lies at the center of our culture of opportunity—a culture based on recognizing the value every associate brings to this company...and in return ...extending every opportunity we can to help our associates grow.

Not just because it is good for our company, but because we CARE about associates and their development. We want to provide you with even more ways, and faster ways, to grow and succeed with us.

In the last few months, we have done a couple of things to help you do that. The new structure Bill introduced earlier this year is one step. The new “one team” structure is already helping associates more easily navigate the path to leadership positions with Walmart.

Our Develop to Lead Initiative is another example. Through this program, managers are working to build new leaders for our future by sharing their knowledge and capabilities with other associates.

Today I’m pleased to announce yet another exciting, new step to create more opportunities for you to grow with this company.

Today we are launching the Lifelong Learning program, a program that will make it MORE AFFORDABLE and MORE CONVENIENT for you to go to college and earn a college degree.