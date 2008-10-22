China Sustainability Summit

It’s an honor to be with you today.

Let me first say how much I appreciate everyone for participating in this summit.

It’s remarkable to look out on a thousand people and see the breadth of support for an effort that is just beginning.

This is very exciting. It's also very encouraging that so many of you chose to be here in spite of the difficult economic environment.

Achieving the goals that we lay out today is going to require a common commitment.

It’s going to take even stronger and deeper relationships. And it's going to take all of us working together.

***

It’s great to be back in China.

I was just here a few months ago. And while I was here, I had the opportunity to spend some time doing what I enjoy most about my job at Walmart. I visited customers in their homes...seeing how they live and how they use our products in their everyday lives.

Of everything I saw and heard, one theme came up again and again. And that was “trust.”

When I asked these customers why they shop at Walmart, they told me that it’s their trust in the products we sell.

Yes, we need to deliver products that our customers can count on. But increasingly, it’s also about being a company that people trust to take on the challenges facing their lives and our world.

What this means for Walmart is that our mission of “saving people money so they can live better” starts with low prices...but it doesn’t end there.