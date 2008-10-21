China's Commitment to Sustainability

Vice Minister Zhang Laiwu, Vice Minister Jiang Zengwei, ladies and gentlemen...

It’s great to host so many of my colleagues and peers from Bentonville, from across China and the world.

I now have the honor to talk with you about Walmart China and our commitment to sustainability.

This Summit comes near the end of a historic year for our country.

We have seen triumph with the Olympics in Beijing. And we have seen tragedy with the earthquake in May. Both tested our resolve. And both times, we responded with strength.

Like those events, this Summit is also an opportunity to show our commitment to solving challenges for the world.

By choosing China to host this meeting, Walmart’s confidence in this market is very clear. I share that confidence—because I have seen what our associates and our company can do working together...and with all of you. I also saw incredible teamwork during the times that tested us the most.

Just days after the earthquake, I met with more than 300 Trust-Mart associates, gathered in tents, at a meeting spot in Dujiangyan—one of the cities impacted most by the earthquake.

I heard stories of how our associates carried the elderly and children from the crumbling store. One associate returned twice to the collapsing building to help customers evacuate. And still, before running to safety, our associates stopped at a school to help teachers and students who were trapped.

In the days that followed, we worked hand-in-hand with the government and our suppliers to deliver aid to those in need. I have also seen our associates work hard to make Walmart more environmentally responsible and to build more sustainable communities.

They have brought customers more products like CFL bulbs and reusable shopping bags. And today, many of our associates are adopting more sustainable practices in their homes.