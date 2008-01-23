The Company of the Future

Imagine your customers pulling into your parking lot, and seeing wind turbines and solar panels, and being able to charge their cars while they shop. I think that would make them feel good about shopping at your stores. It would also make them feel good if they could save money in the process. What if we fed the power generated by those wind turbines and solar powers back into the electrical grid? Just imagine the impact of our customers being able to buy eco-friendly energy at the unbeatable Walmart price.

Everything I have talked about will help our customers use less energy and spend a smaller portion of their hard-earned money on energy. We also want to work with our suppliers to help them use less energy too. Working together, we believe our suppliers can reduce the amount of energy they use to make our products by 20%.

Of course, all these efforts will also help the environment and address the challenge of climate change. Taking waste and non-renewable energy out of our supply chain reduces the amount of pollution and greenhouse gases our suppliers send into the atmosphere. Helping customers buy more sustainable products and be better stewards of the environment reduces their own carbon footprint. This is something that I think all of us can be proud of.



Supply Chain of the Future

One of the most difficult issues that every major company faces is ensuring that the products they buy from outside suppliers are made well and made right. We all saw it this year as we headed into Christmas. No company has the perfect blueprint for making sure every factory is a good steward of the environment, that every factory is ethical in how it treats its workers, and that every factory manufactures products perfectly to specifications.

I want to be clear that with sourcing we are already on par with our competitors. But let me ask you this: When are we ever satisfied with being on par with our competitors? Are we ever satisfied with being on par with price or sales or how we treat our associates? No we are not. And we will not be satisfied with being on par with our competitors when it comes to how our products are made or how the people who make our products are treated.

But you know ... our customers won’t be satisfied either. Our customers want products that make them feel good about their purchases. They want to walk into our stores and be confident that the products on our shelves are safe and durable. They also want products that are made in a way that is consistent with their own personal values.

We believe the progress we can make here will be good for our business. Why? Because suppliers that cheat on the environment, cheat on laws, and cheat on the treatment of their people, will cheat on the quality of product they sell us. But suppliers that are ethical and responsible in how they do business are much more likely to care about quality and, in doing so, care about the customers in your stores.

Now it is one thing to say you want to do this. It is a whole different ballgame to actually do it, especially for a retailer of our size. But your Walmart will do this.