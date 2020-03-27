News
COVID-19 U.S. Fact Sheet
Please view and download our fact sheet for a comprehensive overview on our response to COVID-19 in the U.S.
Updated on November 17, 2020
This fact sheet will update frequently. Please check back for the latest version.
Latest News
When Vaccines Roll Out in the U.S., Walmart Stands Ready to Serve
Jan. 22, 2021
Over the past year, our associates have risen to the challenge of serving our customers in new ways. Today, at the dawn of the most significant vaccine rollout of our lifetimes, Walmart again stands ready to serve. As we look to a future when supply can meet demand…
Additional News
Dec. 22, 2020: Walmart Begins Administering its First COVID-19 Vaccines to Health Care Workers in New Mexico
Dec. 10: Walmart is Preparing to Administer the COVID-19 Vaccine Once Approved
Dec. 3: Expanding Access to COVID-19 Testing with At-Home Test Collection Kits
Nov. 25: In Walmart Stores Across the Country, COVID-19 Precautions Remain Priority
July 27: Testing, Testing: Walmart’s Plan to Stand Up a COVID-19 Testing Site in Eight Days
- Load MoreJuly 27: Merchandising for the Bread-baking, Puzzle-playing, Home-schooling Walmart Customer
July 27: How Walmart Mobilized to Hire Hundreds of Thousands During a Pandemic
July 27: ‘This is Our Playbook; We Solve Problems’: Walmart’s Emergency Operations Center Manages a Once-in-a-Century Pandemic
July 21: Walmart Invests $428 Million More in Associates with Another Special Bonus; Totaling $1.1 Billion in Special Bonuses So Far This Year
July 15: A Simple Step to Help Keep You Safe: Walmart and Sam’s Club Require Shoppers to Wear Face Coverings
May 29: Walmart to Celebrate Associates in the Graduating Class of 2020
May 21: Our Commitment Continues: Walmart, Sam’s Club, Food Banks Work Together to Feed America
May 20: We’ve Unified our Walmart Apps to Deliver an Even Better Shopping Experience
May 19: Walmart Releases Q1 FY21 Earnings
May 6: Doug McMillon: How the Pandemic Will Change the Retail Industry and the World
April 30: Walmart Introduces Express Delivery
April 30: A ‘Humbling Experience’: One Woman’s Role in the Fight Against COVID-19
April 30: Walmart Hires 200,000 Associates and Pays $180 Million in Early Associate Bonuses
April 27: Our Role in COVID-19 Testing and Next Steps in Our Journey
April 24: Helping Our Associates Live Better
April 23: Walmart and Nextdoor Launch New ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors’ Program
April 22: Coming Together: Support for Small Businesses Impacted by the Pandemic
April 18: Walmart, Flipkart and Walmart Foundation Provide INR 460 Million of Support to India’s COVID-19 Fight
April 17: Our Next Step to Protect You, Our Customers and Our Members
April 17: Walmart Meets Commitment to Hire 150,000 Associates, Pledges to Hire 50,000 More
April 15: How We’re Helping Walmart Customers Access Their Economic Impact Payment, Safely
April 14: Walmart Reserves Daily Pickup Hour for Those Most At-Risk
April 13: Customers Using SNAP Benefits Have More Ways to Shop
April 9: Your Courage on the Front Lines
April 3: Walmart Announces 2020 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Date
April 3: Changes to Our Shopping Process to Encourage Social Distancing
April 2: You are Making a Difference
March 31: Additional Steps We’re Taking for the Health and Safety of Our Associates
March 27: We’re Making Key Services Completely Contact Free
March 26: We Mean It When We Say It: Every Day Low Prices - Anytime, Anywhere
March 26: Doubling Down: Supporting COVID-19, Walmart Launches Fight Hunger. Spark Change. Early
March 25: Some Help for Our Small Business Partners
March 24: Walmart Continues Focus on Health and Safety
March 24: Store and Club Associates Adapt After the First Week of Social Distancing
March 23: Some Good News: Walmart is Hiring Across the Supply Chain, Including in Distribution and Fulfillment Centers
March 22: Stepping Up and Helping Out: How We’re Supporting Coronavirus Testing Efforts
March 21: Where It’s Going: Walmart’s $25 Million COVID-19 Commitment
March 20: Store Adjustments Due to Coronavirus – Press Kits
March 19: Walmart Announces Special Cash Bonus and Early Payment of Q1 Bonuses Totaling Nearly $550 Million for Hourly Associates
March 19: Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner to Associates: ‘We are So Grateful for Your Hard Work’
March 18: Latest Walmart Store Changes to Support Associates and Customers
March 17: Walmart and the Walmart Foundation Commit $25 Million to Global COVID-19 Response Effort
March 14: Temporary Changes to Our Hours to Better Serve Customers
March 10: The Latest on Walmart's Response to the Coronavirus
March 10: New COVID-19 Policy to Support the Health of Our Associates
March 5: Coronavirus Update and Travel Guidelines
February 28: Walmart Memo to U.S. Associates About Coronavirus
January 31: How Walmart is Responding to the Coronavirus
Press Kit