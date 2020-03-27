COVID-19 U.S. Fact Sheet

Please view and download our fact sheet for a comprehensive overview on our response to COVID-19 in the U.S.

Updated on November 17, 2020

This fact sheet will update frequently. Please check back for the latest version.

Latest News

When Vaccines Roll Out in the U.S., Walmart Stands Ready to Serve

Jan. 22, 2021

Over the past year, our associates have risen to the challenge of serving our customers in new ways. Today, at the dawn of the most significant vaccine rollout of our lifetimes, Walmart again stands ready to serve. As we look to a future when supply can meet demand…

Read more

Additional News

Dec. 22, 2020: Walmart Begins Administering its First COVID-19 Vaccines to Health Care Workers in New Mexico

Dec. 10: Walmart is Preparing to Administer the COVID-19 Vaccine Once Approved

Dec. 3: Expanding Access to COVID-19 Testing with At-Home Test Collection Kits

Nov. 25: In Walmart Stores Across the Country, COVID-19 Precautions Remain Priority

July 27: Testing, Testing: Walmart’s Plan to Stand Up a COVID-19 Testing Site in Eight Days

Press Kit

View and download media assets related to our efforts.