William White is chief marketing officer for Walmart. He is responsible for all aspects of Walmart’s marketing efforts, including strategy, program development and branding for both Walmart stores and eCommerce. William is a consumer-centric and innovative marketer and a passionate leader who thrives on building, developing and nurturing teams.

Prior to joining Walmart, William served as senior vice president of marketing for Target. While there, he led a team of marketing and media professionals who developed comprehensive marketing strategies and executed plans to drive company sales, build brand equity and create loyal customers. Prior to joining Target in 2013, William held global and domestic leadership positions at The Coca-Cola Company. He began his career as a media planner for Starcom MediaVest in New York.

William holds undergraduate and business degrees from Duke University.