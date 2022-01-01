Seth Dallaire is Walmart’s executive vice president and chief revenue officer. He is responsible for accelerating the growth of Walmart’s new revenue-generating businesses which includes Walmart Connect (media), Walmart+ (membership), Walmart Data Ventures (data monetization) and business partnerships.

Seth joined Walmart in 2021 after serving as Instacart’s CRO, building the advertising business from the ground up and partnering with more than 2,500 brands. He has a long history leading sales organizations at rapidly growing technology companies. Prior to Instacart, Seth held leadership roles at Amazon, including vice president of global advertising sales, where he kick-started their retail media business. Before Amazon, Seth led sales teams for Yahoo! and Microsoft.

Seth received his Bachelor of Arts from Vassar College and Master of Business Administration from New York University. Seth resides in San Francisco, California, with his wife and son.