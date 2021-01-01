Sameer Nigam founded PhonePe Private Limited in 2015 and serves as its Chief Executive Officer. Before starting PhonePe, Sameer served as Senior Vice President - Engineering and Vice President - Marketing at Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce platform. His Flipkart journey started in 2011 when the company acquired his earlier startup - Mime360. Mime360 was a digital media distribution platform.

Sameer has also served as Director of Product Management at Shopzilla Inc, where he built the company's proprietary shopping search engine. In 2009, he won the coveted Wharton Venture Award, bestowed by the prestigious Wharton Business School. He holds an MBA from Wharton Business School (University of Pennsylvania), USA, and a Master’s degree in Computer Science from University of Arizona, Tucson-USA.