Matt Miner is Walmart’s executive vice president and global chief ethics and compliance officer. He oversees the company’s multi-disciplinary ethics and compliance program and team.

Before joining Walmart, Matt led the white-collar litigation and government investigation practice for Morgan Lewis in Washington, D.C., where he focused on matters facing the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Congress. Matt has significant experience in government and private practice, and in managing investigations involving alleged corporate misconduct, including matters related to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Matt also served as a Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Criminal Division of the DOJ, where he developed and implemented the most recent version of the Justice Department’s groundbreaking Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Program guidance, as well as first-of-its-kind training to educate prosecutors on compliance program design and key compliance challenges.

Before being appointed to the Justice Department, Matt was a partner at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP and at White & Case LLP. He has also served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama and on the staff of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

Matt holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of Cincinnati and a Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School.