Editor's note: Effective Feb. 1

Latriece Watkins is executive vice president and general merchandising manager for the Walmart U.S. consumables division. She leads all merchandising strategies for the company’s baby, beauty, household chemicals, household paper, over-the-counter pharmacy, personal care and pets business. Latriece and her team are passionate about finding new ways to save customers money on items they use every day.

First joining the company as an intern in real estate, Latriece has served in a variety of key leadership roles within Sam’s Club, Walmart U.S. merchandising, human resources and U.S. store operations. In her two decades with the retailer, she has led several important portfolio and strategic initiatives across the company. Because she has worked in so many different areas of the business, Latriece brings a 360-degree approach to her leadership, all while keeping customers at the center of Walmart’s consumables business.

Latriece earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Spelman College and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Arkansas School of Law.