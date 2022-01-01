Kieran Shanahan serves as executive vice president and chief growth officer of Sam’s Club. In his current role, Kieran ensures Sam’s Club stays ahead of the curve on the future of retail, identifies and develops future revenue streams and doubles down on convenience as the differentiator for members. He has a tremendous track record of success within the Walmart enterprise and has a wealth of experience in digital and physical retail.

Kieran joined Walmart over 20 years ago as a store associate at Asda. He progressed through various operations leadership roles as store manager and RGM, before ultimately leading Asda’s Grocery e-commerce business, and the company’s move into Click & Collect and Pickup. He moved to California in 2014 as the VP for online grocery for Walmart U.S. There he was one of the pioneers of creating and scaling the online grocery pickup & delivery service that continues to be one of the key growth drivers for the U.S. business today. He then moved to become a DMM in the U.S. stores merchandising teams for dry grocery, deli, breakfast & bread.

Kieran led the eCommerce merchandising team at Walmart U.S. as the GMM and senior vice president of food, consumables, health & wellness. There, he and his team successfully launched new initiatives for our customers like Baby Registry and PetRx as well as new brand partnerships across beauty, household and grocery. They also devised and implemented omni ways of working with the U.S. stores and suppliers.

Most recently as chief merchant for Walmart Canada, Kieran oversaw the merchandising, health & wellness and eCommerce teams. Undertaking transformation efforts in parallel with navigating the challenges of the pandemic, his team successfully implemented a review of an omnichannel customer value proposition, category transformations, and transitioned to omni ways of working. The merchandising team took a leadership role in developing more sustainable and regenerative practices and leading on supplier inclusion efforts.

Kieran is a graduate of the Nottingham Trent University Law School. He is also a graduate of the Harvard Business School Program for Leadership Development and a winner of The Grocer Magazine Top New Talent award in the U.K.

