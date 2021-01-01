Kalyan Krishnamurthy is the Group CEO of the Flipkart Group since 2018. As the Group CEO, Kalyan is responsible for driving growth and operations across the country with the vision to democratize e-commerce in India.

Kalyan has been leading various charters at Flipkart since his association with the company in 2016 and was appointed the CEO for Flipkart in January 2017.

Kalyan has played a pivotal role in shaping the consumer internet business in India and helping Flipkart become a leading homegrown e-commerce marketplace focused on building an inclusive ecosystem. During his journey at Flipkart, Kalyan has led Flipkart’s commerce business, managing a portfolio that ran across category operations, marketing, customer shopping experience, marketplace, Ads retail, and Private Labels. Under his leadership, the company has expanded into significant new categories like Grocery and Fintech and launched iconic innovations like voice assistant and regional language interfaces.

In an earlier association with the company, Kalyan served as interim CFO in 2013.

An e-commerce veteran, Kalyan has served as the Managing Director at Tiger Global Management, managing the fund’s India portfolio companies. Before that, he was Director, Finance - Portfolio Companies at Tiger Global Management.

A seasoned finance professional, Kalyan has worked as the Director of Financial Planning & Analysis for eBay Asia Pacific, and as the Country Finance Director (Hong Kong) at eBay South Asia. He was also a part of Procter and Gamble in its Supply Chain Finance business.

Kalyan holds an MBA from the Asian Institute of Management, Philippines. He is an avid reader and practices yoga.