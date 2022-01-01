Leadership

John David Rainey is the executive vice president and chief financial officer for Walmart. He is responsible for accounting and controls, corporate strategy and development, business planning and analysis, global procurement, internal audit, treasury, tax and investor relations. John David and his team work to deliver on Walmart’s commitment to help customers around the world save money and live better.

Prior to joining Walmart in May 2022, John David served as PayPal’s chief financial officer and executive vice president, global customer operations. In this role, he was responsible for leading PayPal’s financial operations, as well as the company’s efforts to deliver great service experiences through its customer operations centers around the world.

With more than 20 years of financial management experience, John David previously held the position of executive vice president and CFO at United Airlines, one of the world’s largest airlines, and spent a combined 18 years between United and Continental Airlines. He began his professional career at Ernst & Young LLP.

John David is on Nasdaq’s board of directors, where he is a member of the audit committee and chair of the finance committee. He also serves on the advisory board for Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business.

John David earned his MBA and Bachelor of Business Administration from Baylor University.