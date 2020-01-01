Gonzalo Gebara serves as president and chief executive officer of Walmart Chile. He has 20 years of international experience in general management, strategic planning, merchandising, operations and eCommerce.

Gonzalo joined Walmart Argentina in 2000. There, he held various roles in finance, strategy and sales. In 2004, he moved to Bentonville, Arkansas, where he played a key role in the integration of D&S into Walmart in Chile and led the PMO office for various strategic integrations projects in Brazil, Central America, Japan and China. In 2009, he moved to Chile, where he began building a strong track record of performance delivery and stellar leadership in several key roles including chief operating officer and chief merchandising officer, during which time he developed and launched their Business Intelligence and Data Analytics division.

A great ambassador for Walmart, Gonzalo serves on the board of directors for the Chilean-American Chamber of Commerce. He has been a member of Walmart’s Diversity and Inclusion Council since its creation in 2009. A native Argentinian, he is fluent in Spanish and English.

Gonzalo attended Pontificia Universidad Católica Argentina and is a graduate of Harvard Business School’s Executive Education Program for Leadership Development.