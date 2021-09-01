Leadership

Dan Binder is senior vice president and global treasurer, leading the Global Treasury, Tax and Risk Management functions for the company. Dan joined Walmart in 2018 as vice President of Investor Relations. In 2021 he was promoted to senior vice president of Investor Relations where in addition to leading the investor relations team, he took on additional finance responsibilities, including acting CFO of corporate and senior vice president of enterprise and corporate FP&A, before being appointed to his current role in 2022.

Prior to joining Walmart, Dan spent 25 years on Wall Street, primarily authoring research on the retail sector as an equity research analyst, including Walmart for more than two decades. In his last equity research role, he spent 11 years at Jefferies as a Managing Director covering the Broadline and Hardline retail sectors. Before that, Dan was with The Buckingham Research Group where he spent more than seven years as a senior vice president covering retail. He has also held equity research analyst positions at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. and Morgan Stanley Dean Witter.

Dan earned a Bachelor of Science degree from St. John's University, where he graduated with honors, and he is a CFA charterholder.