Chris Nicholas

Chris is incoming executive vice president and chief financial officer of Walmart International. In this complex division of Walmart’s operations, Chris will lead the International Finance team and will have additional commercial responsibilities including International supplier leverage and cost analytics.

Chris joined the company in 2018 as deputy CFO for Walmart International where he partnered with the business to lead key strategic and financial initiatives.

He has more than 17 years of experience in retail and spent the last decade serving in leadership roles with Tesco, The Salling Group; and most recently the Coles Group, where he held a combined position of Finance Director and Merchandise Director, and played a key role in leading the Coles business through unprecedented change within the Australian Supermarket industry.

Chris is a well-rounded business professional with broad global experience in finance and business; including Merchandising, GNFR, Real Estate, Audit, Treasury, Investor Relations, M&A, Strategy and Chief Financial Officer roles. He has an accomplished background leading teams through business transformation initiatives to reduce cost while increasing revenue and growing talent and leadership pipelines.

He graduated from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology with a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Management Science and is a Chartered accountant (ACMA). Chris and his wife, Meagan, have two children and live in Northwest Arkansas.