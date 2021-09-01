Cedric Clark is executive vice president of store operations for Walmart U.S. In this role, he is responsible for running operations in more than 4,700 stores, serving customers on the front line and leading 1.2 million store associates to deliver on Walmart’s purpose of helping people save money so they can live better lives.

Cedric joined the company in 2002 as a sporting goods associate. Over the next 13 years, he worked in various Walmart U.S. roles across the country, including but not limited to market asset protection manager, regional operations support director and regional general manager. As regional vice president of the greater Chicago area, he provided strategic leadership direction for over 40 thousand associates.

In 2015, Cedric stepped away from Walmart to serve as vice president of operations for PetSmart. Two years later, he re-joined Walmart as regional vice president, South Central, Sam’s Club. He most recently served as senior vice president of the East business unit for Walmart U.S.

Cedric is a graduate of Washington State University with a degree in Communication and Media Studies.