Planet
September 18, 2020Healthy societies, resilient economies, and thriving businesses rely on nature. The world has pushed its natural resources to the point of crisis, resulting in the degradation and loss of critical landscapes and the eradication of many species of plants and animals. Urgent, sustained action is needed to reverse nature loss and emissions before we…
September 18, 2020We aim to break the link between consumption and waste, moving toward a more circular economy where materials stay in use instead of being thrown out at the end of their purpose. We’re committed to achieving zero waste in own operations in key markets, including the U.S., U.K., Japan and Canada, by 2025, and we’re working with suppliers to use…
September 18, 2020Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time. If we don’t take more aggressive action now, the damage will only worsen, and the consequences will be disastrous for this and future generations.As a retailer with operations in more than two dozen countries and sourcing that spans the globe, Walmart is deeply committed to addressing…
Recent Stories
September 10, 2020BENTONVILLE, Ark. Sept. 10, 2020 – Walmart Inc. and Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced a new collaboration that will provide increased access to renewable energy for Walmart’s U.S.-based suppliers, enabling them to lead on climate action. The groundbreaking initiative,…
August 7, 2020In 2016, our CEO, Doug McMillon, committed to sourcing 20 key commodities more sustainably by 2025. As the needs of the world have shifted, we are furthering our original goal while staying true to one of our earliest sustainability commitments…