Walmart’s sustainability efforts aim to protect and restore natural resources and reduce waste and emissions.
    September 18, 2020
    Natural Resources
    Healthy societies, resilient economies, and thriving businesses rely on nature. The world has pushed its natural resources to the point of crisis, resulting in the degradation and loss of critical landscapes and the eradication of many species of plants and animals. Urgent, sustained action is needed to reverse nature loss and emissions before we…
    September 18, 2020
    Waste
    We aim to break the link between consumption and waste, moving toward a more circular economy where materials stay in use instead of being thrown out at the end of their purpose. We’re committed to achieving zero waste in own operations in key markets, including the U.S., U.K., Japan and Canada, by 2025, and we’re working with suppliers to use…
    September 18, 2020
    Climate Change
    Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time. If we don’t take more aggressive action now, the damage will only worsen, and the consequences will be disastrous for this and future generations.As a retailer with operations in more than two dozen countries and sourcing that spans the globe, Walmart is deeply committed to addressing…

