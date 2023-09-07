Evidence of Insurance Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is Self-Insurance?

Walmart is committed to meeting its obligations. With respect to obligations arising out of an agreement, Walmart has the ability to fund losses without the use of an outside insurance company. If a claim arises, the claim will be handled by a professional claims administrator as if insurance were maintained.

Q. Is a Letter of Self-Insurance evidence of Insurance coverage?

Yes. The Letter of Self-Insurance serves to evidence Walmart’s decision to self-insure where allowed in its agreements.

Q. What is a Memorandum of Insurance?

A Memorandum of Insurance (MOI) provides on-line information about Walmart’s insurance program. This information includes policy numbers, limits, and insurance companies. Walmart prepares the Memorandum. All information is subject to the terms and conditions stated on the Memorandum. The information can be viewed at Walmart’s Evidence of Insurance web site.

Q. Is a Memorandum of Insurance evidence of Insurance coverage?

Yes. The Memorandum of Insurance is an acceptable method to evidence current insurance policy information.

Q. How is the MOI different from a Certificate of Insurance?

The MOI shows insurance information, just as a Certificate of Insurance does. The MOI has no signature, the certificate holder's name is not shown and it is called a Memorandum of Insurance rather than Certificate of Insurance. The MOI also does not have the standard cancellation wording contained on a Certificate.

Q. Is the Memorandum of Insurance information available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week?

The Memorandum is available at any time, subject to web site maintenance and information updates. Walmart plans to update the information at the Evidence of Insurance web site at the time of any major change to Walmart’s insurance or self-insurance programs, including insurance policy renewal or change in Insurance Company.

Q. Can the MOI be printed?

Yes, you may print a copy for your files.

Q. What are the key benefits of this Evidence of Insurance web site?



Available to view at any time.

Reduces the paperwork, phone calls and faxes involved in obtaining paper Certificates of Insurance.

Q. What are the financial ratings of the carriers listed on the MOI?

Ratings are available through A.M. Best Company at www.ambest.com. Walmart does not guarantee any carrier’s rating.

Q. How do I know if I have Additional Insured status if my company's name does not appear on the MOI?

Additional Insured status is granted (subject to an insurance policy) by a requirement within an agreement. If Additional Insured status is required, it is granted by endorsement to the policy. The terms of that coverage grant will vary by policy, carrier, and/or endorsement. Walmart’s insurance policy will dictate to what extent coverage is provided to you. Look carefully at the Additional Information section of the MOI for information regarding Additional Insured endorsements to the insurance policies.

Q. Why is there no notice of cancellation on an MOI?

The MOI streamlines the outdated, paper-intensive process of issuing Certificates of Insurance and offers you the ability to check the MOI any time to verify that coverage is still in place. Viewers who access the MOI are not tracked, so cannot be notified of a cancellation.

Q. What happens to the information at renewal?

Walmart will update the information on the MOI at the Evidence of Insurance web site at the time of insurance policy renewal and any time there is a major change in coverage, term or Insurance Company.

For further information, contact:

Walmart Corporate Insurance | Treasury

1 Customer Drive, MS#0100

Bentonville, AR 72716-0100

Email: certrequest@wal-mart.com

