Culture, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report

We believe belonging can be a catalyst for increased engagement and better business outcomes, and belonging is a biproduct of an inclusive culture. At Walmart and Sam’s Club belonging begins with us – that every associate has the ability to make their colleagues, customers and members feel like they belong. We also have the opportunity to foster a culture of belonging through our programs, processes and policies related to Culture, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion which you can read about in our recently released 2021 Culture, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Annual Report as well as past reports such as the FY22 Culture, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Mid-Year Report and 2021 Environmental, Social & Governance Report.

Seven Key Takeaways from the 2021 Culture, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report

Diverse representation at officer level is trending up. We’ve seen steady growth in U.S. officer representation (VP level and above) with women accounting for 33.80 percent of officers in FY22 – up +2.00 percent from 31.80 percent in FY20. Meanwhile, people of color officer representation was 26.60 percent for FY22 which marked a +1.72 percent increase from 24.88 percent in FY20 – driven by a +3.15 percent increase in Black and African American officers during that same period (6.45 percent in FY20 to 9.60 percent in FY22).

People of color are nearing half of our total U.S. workforce. Representation for people of color is trending up at all levels of the organization. In addition to the officer stats referenced above, hourly people of color representation is up +3.38 percent from 45.95 percent in FY20 to 49.33 percent in FY22 while management representation was up +2.59 percent from 35.92 percent in FY20 to 38.51 percent in FY22. These gains have driven growth of overall U.S. workforce representation for people of color to nearly half of our total U.S. workforce at 48.70 percent in FY22 – up +3.51 percent from 45.19 percent in FY20.

Our workforce is becoming increasingly intersectional. We continue to see an increase in associates who identify as two or more races as total U.S. workforce representation for 2+ races went from 2.63 percent in FY20 to 3.04 percent in FY22, and officer representation for 2+ races grew from 2.07 percent in FY20 to 3.20 percent in FY22.

Women and people of color in management are promoting at rates higher than they’re represented. One indicator of a healthy talent pipeline is when individuals from diverse groups are promoted at a rate higher than that which they’re represented. This was the case in FY22 for U.S. women management associates who comprised 44.14 percent of U.S. management associates and accounted for 45.05 percent of total management promotions. Similarly, people of color represented 38.51 percent of U.S. management associates in FY22 and received 39.97 percent of total management promotions. Black and African American associates represented 11.94 percent of U.S. management in FY22 and received 12.75 percent of total management promotions and Hispanic associates represented 10.71 percent of U.S. management and received 12.33 percent of total management promotions.

Our Accessibility Center of Excellence celebrates a birthday. We announced the formation of our Accessibility Center of Excellence (ACE) on Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) in May 2021, and one year later the ACE organization is now working across the enterprise to advance physical and digital accessibility for associates and customers with disabilities through the development and implementation of scalable strategies supporting the ACE aspirational vision of “Everything Accessible – Everyone Included”.

Our Associate Resource Groups remain an integral part of our success. The pandemic changed how our Associate Resource Groups (ARGs) connected with their members, but it didn’t slow down their positive momentum. Our ARGs continued to deliver programming focused on the “ABCs of ARGs” – Associate, Business and Community – highlighted by LGBTQ+ allyship training led by our PRIDE group; powerful sessions for International Women’s Day by our Women’s Resource Community and in remembrance of the murder of George Floyd by our Black & African American Resource Group; and our SERVES military group supporting a pilot of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship program.