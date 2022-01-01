The Community Recycling Hub is a one-stop recycling solution for everything you can’t recycle in your curbside bin. Don’t let your trash be trash when it can be treasure.
CollectBring your trash to your local Community Recycling Hub to be recycled
RecycleTerraCycle will pick you trash and transport it to their material recovery facilities to be recycled.
TransformYour recycling will be sorted by material type and transformed in to raw materials to make new products.
Here are a few examples of accepted and not accepted products and packaging across categories.
Walmart Supercenter4870 Elm Springs Road, Springdale, AR 72762
Recycling Hub hours:
Monday – Thursday | 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Friday – Sunday | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Walmart Supercenter3900 Hillside Drive, Broken Arrow, OK 74014
Recycling Hub hours:
Monday – Thursday | 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Friday – Sunday | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sam’s Club3081 N Highway 112, Fayetteville, AR 72704
Recycling Hub hours:
Monday – Thursday | 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Friday – Sunday | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Traditional curbside recycling programs don’t accept everything. That’s where the Community Recycling Hub steps in. With the help of TerraCycle, your trash is diverted from landfills and recycled into raw materials that can be used to make new recycled products like playgrounds and park benches.
TerraCycle has been “Eliminating the Idea of Waste®” for over 20 years by offering recycling solutions for unrecyclable products. Operating in over 20 countries, TerraCycle engages over 200 million people in our recycling efforts and recycles billions of pieces of trash through our various platforms annually.
You can recycle plastic bottles #1 & #2, glass bottles, tin, aluminum, cardboard and leaves and grass clippings. Visit your local municipality website for more detailed recycling information.
All brands and packaging are accepted.
Recycling with the Community Recycling Hub is free, thanks to our partners.
Please remove all product from packaging, such as toothpaste tubes, shampoo bottles, etc., before recycling.
For most products and packaging, the cost to collect and process them is more than the value of the resulting material. So, while they are technically recyclable, they are not recycled at scale today. That's where TerraCycle steps in.
After you drop off your trash at the Community Recycling Hub, TerraCycle takes your waste to their material recovery facility to be recycled. At this facility, all waste is sorted by material type. For example, plastics are separated from glass, metals from fabrics, etc. Metals are shredded and smelted, glass is crushed and melted, and plastics are shredded or ground, then melted and reformatted into pellets, flakes, or powder. These are now raw materials ready to be used to make new products like picnic benches.