Community Recycling Hub

Welcome to the Community Recycling Hub

The Community Recycling Hub is a one-stop recycling solution for everything you can’t recycle in your curbside bin. Don’t let your trash be trash when it can be treasure.

How We Recycle
  • Collect
    Bring your trash to your local Community Recycling Hub to be recycled
  • Recycle
    TerraCycle will pick you trash and transport it to their material recovery facilities to be recycled.
  • Transform
    Your recycling will be sorted by material type and transformed in to raw materials to make new products.

What Can Be Recycled?

Here are a few examples of accepted and not accepted products and packaging across categories.

  • Skincare And Beauty Products
  • Oral Care Products
  • Home and Garden Plastic Packaging
  • Plastic Bottles
  • Pet Food Packaging
  • Plastic Toys
  • Soft Plastic Food Packaging
  • Food And Drink Pouches
  • Coffee Capsules and Water Filters
  • Worn Clothing
  • Plastic Bags and Shipping Materials
  • Ink Cartridges and Office Supplies
Locations and Hours
  • Walmart Supercenter
    4870 Elm Springs Road, Springdale, AR 72762
    Recycling Hub hours:
    Monday – Thursday | 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
    Friday – Sunday | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Walmart Supercenter
    3900 Hillside Drive, Broken Arrow, OK 74014
    Recycling Hub hours:
    Monday – Thursday | 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
    Friday – Sunday | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Sam’s Club
    3081 N Highway 112, Fayetteville, AR 72704
    Recycling Hub hours:
    Monday – Thursday | 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
    Friday – Sunday | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    Traditional curbside recycling programs don’t accept everything. That’s where the Community Recycling Hub steps in. With the help of TerraCycle, your trash is diverted from landfills and recycled into raw materials that can be used to make new recycled products like playgrounds and park benches.

    What is TerraCycle?

    TerraCycle has been “Eliminating the Idea of Waste®” for over 20 years by offering recycling solutions for unrecyclable products. Operating in over 20 countries, TerraCycle engages over 200 million people in our recycling efforts and recycles billions of pieces of trash through our various platforms annually.

    What can I recycle curbside in Benton County?

    You can recycle plastic bottles #1 & #2, glass bottles, tin, aluminum, cardboard and leaves and grass clippings. Visit your local municipality website for more detailed recycling information.

    What can I recycle curbside in Wagoner County?

    You can recycle plastic bottles #1 & #2, glass bottles, tin, aluminum and cardboard. Visit your local municipality website for more detailed recycling information.

    What can I recycle curbside in Washington County?

    You can recycle plastic bottles #1 & #2, glass bottles and jars, aluminum and steel cans, paperboard and cardboard and miscellaneous paper (including newspaper, magazines, junk mail, etc.). Visit your local municipality website for more detailed recycling information.

    How do I find a Community Recycling Hub near me?

    Visit our locations here.

    What kind of items are accepted at the Community Recycling Hub?

    View what you can recycle here.

    What brand of items are accepted at the Community Recycling Hub?

    All brands and packaging are accepted.

    Are there any costs associated with recycling at the Community Recycling Hub?

    Recycling with the Community Recycling Hub is free, thanks to our partners.

    Do I need to clean the items before I recycle them?

    Please remove all product from packaging, such as toothpaste tubes, shampoo bottles, etc., before recycling.

    Why can’t I recycle these items curbside?

    For most products and packaging, the cost to collect and process them is more than the value of the resulting material. So, while they are technically recyclable, they are not recycled at scale today. That's where TerraCycle steps in.

    How are the materials at the Community Recycling Hub recycled?

    After you drop off your trash at the Community Recycling Hub, TerraCycle takes your waste to their material recovery facility to be recycled. At this facility, all waste is sorted by material type. For example, plastics are separated from glass, metals from fabrics, etc. Metals are shredded and smelted, glass is crushed and melted, and plastics are shredded or ground, then melted and reformatted into pellets, flakes, or powder. These are now raw materials ready to be used to make new products like picnic benches.