Powered by generative AI. Results may not fully be accurate. Use is governed by the Generative AI Guidelines and other applicable Walmart policies.
Jarryn started with Walmart as a part-time associate in the cash office and discovered a passion for people as she worked her way up to full-time. Once she earned her degree through LBU, she found a job working in HR/People at the home office and hasn’t looked back since.
We received a GPC signal or a request to opt-out of selling/sharing your personal information (including for targeted advertising); this notification is to indicate that your opt-out request is being honored. You can find out more about your consumer privacy rights in our Privacy Notice.