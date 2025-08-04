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See how Walmart's story unfolds decade by decade. From its modest beginnings in the 1960s to becoming the world's largest retailer, our exhibits bring history to life through interactive displays, iconic artifacts and the people-first values that have shaped the company.
Learn how innovation, leadership and an unshakable commitment to customers and associates continue to drive Walmart forward.
Experience the store that started it all. Packed with vintage charm, classic merchandise and fun throwbacks, this humble dime store is a tribute to Sam Walton’s retail roots.
From original fixtures to nostalgic toys and candy, every corner offers a glimpse into the small-town spirit and entrepreneurial drive that built Walmart.
The Walmart Museum is dedicated to providing an inclusive and welcoming experience for all visitors. Our accessibility features ensure that everyone can fully engage with our exhibits and offerings.
Wheelchair Accessibility
Our museum is designed for easy navigation, with ramps, an elevator, and spacious pathways.
Vision-Impaired Support
Engage with our exhibits through tactile tables designed for a hands-on experience.
Audio-Visual Accessibility
Enjoy interactive displays with closed-captioned videos and an immersive hologram experience.
Comfort & Care
We provide both infant and adult changing stations, with a private nursing room available upon request.
While you're here, discover everything Bentonville has to offer, from world-class art and scenic trails to local eats and hidden gems. There's so much more to explore .
Visiting with students, an associate team, or a history-loving crew? Submit a request, and we'll help plan your experience!