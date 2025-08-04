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Step into Walmart’s legacy

Discover how the global retailer revolutionized the way the world shops. 
Walmart Museum Exterior Walmart Museum Exterior
Close up view of front door of the Walmart Museum
Free Admission

Hours

  • Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Sunday: Noon-6 p.m.
  • Closed on: Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day

Address

105 N. Main St, Bentonville, AR 72712
(479) 273-1329

Parking

See local parking options.
Museum
Galleries

See how Walmart's story unfolds decade by decade. From its modest beginnings in the 1960s to becoming the world's largest retailer, our exhibits bring history to life through interactive displays, iconic artifacts and the people-first values that have shaped the company.


Learn how innovation, leadership and an unshakable commitment to customers and associates continue to drive Walmart forward.

Interior image of Museum Galleries
Image of 5&10 store interior
Walton's
5&10

Experience the store that started it all. Packed with vintage charm, classic merchandise and fun throwbacks, this humble dime store is a tribute to Sam Walton’s retail roots.


From original fixtures to nostalgic toys and candy, every corner offers a glimpse into the small-town spirit and entrepreneurial drive that built Walmart. 

The
Spark Café

Cool off with a scoop (or two) at The Spark Café, a retro-style soda fountain where Sam Walton’s love of ice cream lives on!


It's still serving Arkansas-made Yarnell’s ice cream (including Sam's favorite flavor, butter pecan) along with other Walmart-themed sundaes and sweet treats!

Spark Cafe
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Parking

Parking is available just a short walk from the museum. Check out the map to find the nearest spots!

Free Parking Map
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Accessibility

The Walmart Museum is dedicated to providing an inclusive and welcoming experience for all visitors. Our accessibility features ensure that everyone can fully engage with our exhibits and offerings.


  • Wheelchair Accessible Icon

    Wheelchair Accessibility

    Our museum is designed for easy navigation, with ramps, an elevator, and spacious pathways.

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    Vision-Impaired Support

    Engage with our exhibits through tactile tables designed for a hands-on experience.

  • Audio Visual Accessibility Icon

    Audio-Visual Accessibility

    Enjoy interactive displays with closed-captioned videos and an immersive hologram experience.

  • Comfort and Care Icon

    Comfort & Care

    We provide both infant and adult changing stations, with a private nursing room available upon request.

Round Out Your Visit

While you're here, discover everything Bentonville has to offer, from world-class art and scenic trails to local eats and hidden gems. There's so much more to explore .

Request a group tour

Visiting with students, an associate team, or a history-loving crew? Submit a request, and we'll help plan your experience!

105 N. Main St, Bentonville, AR 72712
(479) 273-1329
Email us for details
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