Here’s a look at the agentic capabilities currently in use across Walmart

In addition to our super agent framework, many of our GenAI-powered copilot tools have already evolved into assistive agents and are now on a clear path toward greater autonomy.

For customers, Agentic AI comes to life through Sparky, our generative AI–powered shopping assistant integrated into the Walmart app. Sparky helps shoppers find and compare products, build lists, get personalized recommendations and plan for occasions by synthesizing reviews and product data into clear, helpful responses. Behind the scenes, multi-agent orchestration, fallback handling and emerging voice and camera capabilities enable Sparky to support customers seamlessly from discovery through checkout. With our Customer Support Assistant, agents are routing inquiries, resolving common issues and increasingly handling tasks end-to-end, reducing friction for customers while freeing associates to focus on more complex needs.

Behind the scenes, agentic systems are taking on meaningful work at scale. Merchant tools are automating time-intensive tasks like data entry and analysis. Our Trend-to-Product capability is compressing traditional fashion production timelines by as much as 18 weeks. In the supply chain, agentic systems help anticipate demand and keep orders moving smoothly through the network. From deciding where inventory lives to coordinating delivery through our Agentic End-to-End Workflow, agents continuously adapt to real-world conditions — keeping things moving efficiently while supporting the people who make it all happen.

In stores, agentic capabilities are embedded directly into associate tools, automating everyday tasks and creating more time for the parts of the job that matter most: serving customers and delivering great experiences.

Developer productivity forms the foundation for all of this. Agents now support work across CI/CD pipelines, from test generation and error resolution to environment setup, freeing developers to spend more time on strategic initiatives and innovation. By amplifying the creativity and expertise of our people, intelligent systems help scale impact across the entire organization.