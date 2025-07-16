Joined the Board: 2014

Committees: Audit; Nominating and Governance; Strategic Planning and Finance

Tom Horton is a partner at Global Infrastructure Partners, a global infrastructure investment firm. He previously served as senior advisor at Warburg Pincus LLC, a private equity firm focused on growth investing. He was the chairman of American Airlines Group, Inc., from 2013 to 2014. He was chairman, president and chief executive officer of American Airlines, Inc., and AMR Corporation from 2011 to 2013, after being named president of American in 2010. During that time, he led American through a successful restructuring and turnaround that culminated in the merger with US Airways, creating the world’s largest airline.

Previously, Tom served as executive vice president of finance and planning of AMR and American from 2006 to 2010, and vice chairman and chief financial officer of AT&T Corporation from 2002 to 2005.

He earned a master’s degree in business administration from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Baylor University. Tom has served as a director of General Electric Company (operating as GE Aerospace) since 2018 and is a member of the executive board of the Cox School of Business at SMU. He also serves as a director and member of the Audit Committee for Chevron since 2026. Previously, Tom served on the boards of Qualcomm Incorporated and EnLink Midstream.